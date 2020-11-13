France sees slowdown in Covid-19 cases, 'fragile' downward trend of spread

-
ALSO READ
Argentina's Covid-19 death toll tops 30,000 after 345 new fatalities
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Russia's Moscow registers 71 coronavirus deaths, pushing toll to 7,573
Odisha registers 1,709 fresh coronavirus cases, 11 more fatalities
Govt announces Rs 900 cr towards research, development of Covid-19 vaccine
-
Two weeks into its second nationwide lockdown, France has witnessed a slowdown in the number of new Covid-19 cases and a "fragile" downward trend of the viral circulation, official data revealed.
But "it would be irresponsible to lift or relax the lockdown now", Xinhua news agency quoted Prime Minister Jean Castex as saying at a news conference on Thursday.
"The gains are fragile," he added.
Since October 30, France has been placed in new nationwide confinement, effective until early December, which locked down 67 million inhabitants, who can go out only to work, buy essential items or for a health emergency.
All non-essential businesses such as restaurants, cafes, bars, cinemas and gyms are closed.
Castex said his government has decided to "keep the confinement rules unchanged, at least for the next 15 days".
"The challenge for the coming days is not to relax our efforts but to reinforce them," even though there were signs of a slowing spread in France, he said.
The number of confirmed cases fell by 16 per cent in a week.
The key reproduction rate, also known as "R" which measures how fast the virus is spreading, is below 1 across the country, official data showed. It means each person who caught the virus is infecting less than one person.
The national lockdown "seems to produce its first effects", said Castex.
"But we remain cautious...This recent trend is fragile and can only produce results if it is confirmed over time."
If the virus spreads further in the coming days, the government could impose more restrictions, Castex warned.
Official data on Thursday revealed that 33,172 people tested positive the virus in the last 24 hours, taking France's overall infection tally to 1,898,710.
The daily figure was lower than the 35,879 new cases registered on Wednesday, and much lower than the daily record of 60,486 cases reported on November 6.
In the same period, there were 425 new fatalities,which increased the death toll to 42,960.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU