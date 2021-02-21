Chandigarh reports 28 new Covid-19 cases, infections count at 21,425

-
Chandigarh reported 28 more coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the Union Territory's infection count to 21,425, according to a medical bulletin.
No COVID-19 related death was reported on Sunday and the toll stood at 349, as per the bulletin.
There are 186 active cases in the UT now, as per the bulletin.
A total of 11 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 20,890, the bulletin said.
A total of 2,43,429 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,21,056 tested negative while reports of 63 samples were awaited, according to the bulletin.
