West Bengal's Covid-19 tally mounts to 5,73,762, death toll at 10,249

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal govt effects police reshuffle before assembly polls
West Bengal reports record 3,945 Covid-19 recoveries, 61 more deaths
Efforts should be made to end atmosphere of violence in Bengal: Goyal
Another Trinamool Congress legislator jumps ship to BJP in Bengal
Sent names of 250,000 Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan scheme: Mamata
-
Three more COVID-19 fatalities in West Bengal pushed the toll to 10,249 on Sunday, the health department said in a bulletin.
The coronavirus tally climbed to 5,73,762 with 182 fresh cases, it said.
At least 233 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the recovery rate to 97.60 per cent.
West Bengal now has 3,525 active cases, while 5,59,988 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Since Saturday, 20,003 samples have been tested, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 84,29,395, the bulletin said.
The positivity ratio in the state stood at 6.81 per cent, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU