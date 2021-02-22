As Maharashtra Covid cases rise, Goa mulls new SOPs, says health minister

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in



neighbouring Maharashtra, health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said he would meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to deliberate on steps to contain any fallout.

He told PTI new standard operating procedures could be created for the state, adding that the decision would be taken after his meeting with the CM.

He, however, did not elaborate on what the new SOPs may be.

A spike in cases in some districts in has led to a fresh round of local-level lockdown and night curfew there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)