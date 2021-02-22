JUST IN
Air quality 'poor' across Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad
As Maharashtra Covid cases rise, Goa mulls new SOPs, says health minister

Amid a surge in COVID cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said he would meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to deliberate on steps to contain any fallout

Goa | Coronavirus | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in

neighbouring Maharashtra, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said he would meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to deliberate on steps to contain any fallout.

He told PTI new standard operating procedures could be created for the state, adding that the decision would be taken after his meeting with the CM.

He, however, did not elaborate on what the new SOPs may be.

A spike in cases in some districts in Maharashtra has led to a fresh round of local-level lockdown and night curfew there.

First Published: Mon, February 22 2021. 01:40 IST

