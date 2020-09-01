Free ration distributed among 155,000 families in Mizoram during Apr-Jul

The government has



provided free ration to over 1.55 lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY) in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the state Assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Altogether 1,55,558 families under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) programme and the Priority Households (PHH) category were given free ration during the April-July period, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K Lalrinliana said while replying to a question by lone BJP legislator Dr BD Chakma.

He said there is enough stock of rice in the state.

The government will continue to distribute free ration till November, he told the House during a three-day session which started on Tuesday.

In March, the Centre had announced the distribution of five kg of foodgrains for free under the PMGKAY to ration cardholders for three months.

Besides foodgrains, one kg of pulses per beneficiary family was also to be distributed.

This was over and above the subsidised grains given under the National Food Security Act.

The PMGKAY scheme has now been extended till November.

The Centre had allocated more than 10,000 tonne of rice to for implementation of the programme, an official of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department said.

There are 1.29 lakh PHH cardholders and over 25,900 AAY beneficiaries in the state to avail the benefit.

