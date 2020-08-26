With 52 new Covid-19 cases, Himachal Pradesh's tally reaches 5,206

As many as 52 new cases were reported in on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5206, the state's health department said.

Currently, there are 1352 active cases, while 3771 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

A total of 29 patients have succumbed to COVID-19.

With 67,151 new COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the 32-lakh mark in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

