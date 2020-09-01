Varanasi powerloom workers on strike demanding electricity bill waiver

The workers of the powerloom industry are on strike in Varanasi, demanding a waiver of the till December.

According to the workers, they are being charged as per the electricity metres since January 2020. This has come after the government withdrew the 'flat rate' subsidy which was offered to powerloom workers.

Maqbool Hasan, a powerloom worker speaking to ANI on Tuesday said, "In 2006, the electricity rates were lower, that is, Rs 65 per half a Kilowatt and Rs 130 per Kilowatt. Since January, the rates have been increased.

"We are already bearing huge losses due to COVID-19, how will we pay these bills?" said Hasan adding that "we want 2006 electricity rates back".

This strike has been joined by the handloom industry to support the powerloom industry.

"All handloom and powerloom workers are participating in this strike. Although, the issue is related to powerloom but the handloom industry workers are also supporting us," Hasan said.

The workers are demanding waiving off electricity till December as their work has been shut due to the outbreak.

"They should not charge anything from us till December and should reintroduce the flat rate charges for powerloom industry," added Hasan.

Another worker said that they have urged the Chief Minister to provide some relief to them amid COVID-19.

