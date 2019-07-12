From Parliament to social media, Rahat Indori's poetry appeals to all

“Ghar ki taameer chaahe jaisi ho Iss mein rone ki jagah rakhna” (Whatever be the structure of your home, Keep a corner for shedding tears) — Nida Fazli As he walks into his small study, Rahat Indori says this is his “rone ki jagah” (weeping corner). A glass-paned bookshelf is lined with volumes of poetry, scriptures of various religions, and the literary greats.

Above that, in classic middle-class, space-saver style, are his trophies and awards — the “showcase”. Indori, the Urdu poet whom parliamentarian Mahua Moitra ...