Fuel price hike: Petrol price hits Rs 100/litre mark in Delhi today

Petrol price on Wednesday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark after fuel prices were increased in line with firming international oil trends.
Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 100.21 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 89.53 per litre.
Delhi is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune already have prices above that mark.
Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over Rs 100 per litre on Wednesday.
