SC-ST quota to continue till discrimination remains in society: Sushil Modi

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi
on Sunday asserted that the reservation for SCs and STs will continue in Lok Sabha, state legislature and government jobs till discrimination among people and the practice of untouchability remain in the society.
Addressing a function on Dr B R Ambedkar's 64th death anniversary, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar hailed the Centre for extending the reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) till January 25, 2030.
"The reservation for SCs and STs will continue in Lok Sabha, state legislature and government jobs till discrimination and the untouchability practice remain in the society," he said.
The BJP leader said 38 of the 243 Bihar assembly seats are reserved for the SC and ST categories.
The saffron party is not in favour of introducing the creamy layer provision for the SC and ST categories, he said.
According to him, the BJP-led government at the Centre has strengthened provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 through an amendment bill which was passed by Parliament.
Alleging that the Congress has neglected Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, the Narendra Modi government is developing five places as "Panchteerth" in his honour.
The NDA government in Bihar gave 17 per cent reservation to SC and ST categories in the panchayat elections, he added.
