Fuel prices remain unchanged, petrol costs Rs 91.20 a litre in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to rise across the country in the last few days but remained unchanged on Wednesday. Among key cities, the cost for a litre of petrol and diesel is highest in Mumbai with Chennai not so far behind.
Petrol is being sold at Rs 83.85 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 75.25 per litre.
In Mumbai, the country's financial capital, A litre of petrol costs 91.20 and diesel is being priced at Rs 79.79.
In Chennai, petrol price is Rs 87.18 per litre and diesel is Rs 79.57 per litre.
In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 85.65 per litre and diesel Rs 77.10 per litre.
With petroleum still excluded from the GST regime, prices vary according to local taxes.
Delhi has lower tax among the four major metros.
The recent surge in transportation fuel prices comes amidst rising global crude oil prices and the fall in the value of rupee against dollar.
As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.
Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks.
