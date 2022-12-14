JUST IN
Flood alert in TN's Tiruvannamalai as water level rises in Sathanur dam
Rajya Sabha mourns death of former MPs Yoginder K Alagh and R C Singh
Maharashtra politicising border issue since 6 decades: Karnataka CM Bommai
Ex-corporators write to Maharashtra CM alleging lack of transparency in BMC
Water level in Kerala dam crosses 141 ft; second flood warning issued
Necessary actions resulted in 'least wait time' for boarding at IGI: Centre
Ex-RBI guv Raghuram Rajan joins Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
Rain likely in several districts of Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hrs: MeT
Congestion at airports: CISF adds 100 more personnel at security counters
Delhi airport gives real time data on waiting time amid congestion at T3
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW
Business Standard

G-20 Summit: Delhi will be decorated with over 1 mn exotic potted plants

Over 1 mn exotic potted plants will add to the beauty of the national capital as it gets ready to host the G20 Summit in September next year, forest department officials said on Wednesday

Topics
G20  | G20 summit | Environment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's G20 presidency

Over 10 lakh exotic potted plants will add to the beauty of the national capital as it gets ready to host the G20 Summit in September next year, forest department officials said on Wednesday.

The horticulture wings of the central and Delhi government departments, including the Delhi Development Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Public Works Department and Municipal Corporation of Delhi, have been asked to decorate public spaces, roundabouts, major intersections, flyovers and vertical greens in the city with exotic flowering plants, an official said.

"Different species of exotic plants will be used for this purpose across Delhi. The locations and targets for each department will be finalised by April next year," the official said.

Another official said special attention will be given to the stretch between the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Lutyens Delhi, India Gate area and Pragati Maidan, the main venue of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

"Departments concerned have already been asked to float tenders for procurement of pots, plants and seedlings. Though there is no specific target yet, we are trying to use as many flowering plants as we can," he said.

India took over the presidency of the G20 on December 1.

The summit which will be held in September 2023 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies starting December.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Its members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 15:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.