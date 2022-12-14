JUST IN
Maharashtra politicising border issue since 6 decades: Karnataka CM Bommai
Ex-corporators write to Maharashtra CM alleging lack of transparency in BMC
Water level in Kerala dam crosses 141 ft; second flood warning issued
Necessary actions resulted in 'least wait time' for boarding at IGI: Centre
Ex-RBI guv Raghuram Rajan joins Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
Rain likely in several districts of Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hrs: MeT
Congestion at airports: CISF adds 100 more personnel at security counters
Delhi airport gives real time data on waiting time amid congestion at T3
SC refuses early set up of bench for Bilkis Bano's plea against convicts
'Y' category security for cops handling Sidhu Moose Wala murder case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Ex-corporators write to Maharashtra CM alleging lack of transparency in BMC
Business Standard

Maharashtra politicising border issue since 6 decades: Karnataka CM Bommai

Maharashtra has been politicising the border dispute for six decades, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday

Topics
Maharashtra | Karnataka | border dispute

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra has been politicising the border dispute for six decades, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his New Delhi visit to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on border dispute, Chief Minister Bommai stated that Karnataka has not used the dispute for political gains.

"We are not like them (Maharashtra). Our stand on border would be made clear to the Amit Shah. Our land, water and borders are important for us. Everything would be explained to Amit Shah," he stated.

"I am meeting Amit Shah this evening to discuss the border dispute. If there is an opportunity, I will discuss the issue of cabinet expansion with him," CM Bommai stated.

CM Bommai had stated that he is inaugurating the "Namma Clinic" project at Hubballi to ensure best medical facilities for the people at the primary level.

Answering a question on Congress charges that cabinet subcommittee on internal reservation is an eye wash, he maintained that Siddaramaiah-led Congress government did not even bother to look at the issue throughout their tenure of five years and now they are claiming credit over increasing the reservation for SCs and STs.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 13:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.