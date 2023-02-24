JUST IN
Not the time for WFH, focus on working hard: Murthy's advice to youth
Capt Amarinder expresses concern over collapse of law and order in Punjab
Cong Plenary Session: Steering Committee meet today, Gandhis might skip it
Gujarat Assembly passes Bill to curb paper leak in recruitment exams
War in Ukraine: How one year of conflict changed geopolitics and economics
China's Xian Bingo in talks with Russia to supply 100 drones: Report
Top headlines: Punit Goenka moves NCLAT for relief, 1 year of Ukraine war
LS Speaker Om Birla expresses concern about cyberbullying, drug abuse
Cong's plenary session to begin today, all eyes on decision on CWC polls
JP Nadda calls meeting of BJP leaders on Feb 26 to discuss LS elections
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India logs 169 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally rises to 2,016
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

G20 nations must address challenges faced by global economy, says RBI Guv

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday called upon G20 nations to resolutely address the challenges, like threats to financial stability and debt distress that confront the global economy.

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Shaktikanta Das | Global economy

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, BFSI Summit
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday called upon G20 nations to resolutely address the challenges, like threats to financial stability and debt distress that confront the global economy.

Addressing the inaugural session of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, Das said although the outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months and there is now greater optimism that the world may avoid a deep recession and only experience slow growth or softer recession,"yet uncertainties lie ahead of us."

"Together we must resolutely address the challenges that confront us, including those that are of medium to long-term nature such as threat to financial stability, debt distress, climate finance, fractures in global trade and strains on global value chains. We must promote greater global economic cooperation and position the global economy on a trajectory of strong sustainable balanced and inclusive growth," Das said.

This is the first meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 -- a grouping of developing and developed nations -- under the India Presidency.

The RBI Governor said G20 is poised for a transformational journey and within the finance track, the effort will be to entrench unwavering faith in G20 as a multilateral forum to address challenges.

In her inaugural address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the G20 discussions in 2023 under the India Presidency will focus on exploring holistic solutions to most pressing global challenges.

"The G20 can transform lives across the globe by leveraging the complementary strengths of members while respecting country needs and circumstances. It can be an incubator of new ideas... and a forum to listen to the voices of the 'Global South'," Sitharaman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 10:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU