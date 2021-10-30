G20 wants 70% of world vaccinated by mid-2022, sets up pandemic task force

-
ALSO READ
Indian cos missing bus on vaccines, mRNA-based technologies: Jefferies
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
Indonesia reports 38,679 new Covid cases in a day; tally reaches 3,166,505
Singapore to continue giving mRNA vaccines for young men: Expert committee
Gennova to use mRNA tech to develop vaccines for Zika, tuberculosis
-
Finance and health ministers from the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) said on Friday they would take steps to ensure 70 per cent of the world's population is vaccinated against Covid-19 by mid-2022 and created a task force to fight future pandemics. They could not reach agreement on a separate financing facility proposed by the United States and Indonesia, but said the task force would explore options for mobilising funds to boost pandemic preparedness, prevention and response. "To help advance toward the global goals of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by mid-2022 ... we will take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints,” the G20 ministers said in a communique seen by Reuters. The previous goal had eyed vaccinating 70 per cent of the world's population by the autumn of 2022. “We establish a G20 Joint Finance-Health Task Force aimed at enhancing dialogue and global cooperation on issues relating to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, promoting the exchange of experiences and best practices, developing coordination arrangements between Finance and Health Ministries, promoting collective action, assessing and addressing health emergencies with cross-border impact and encouraging effective stewardship of resources," the statement said. The ministers said they were setting up the new body because the pandemic had exposed "significant shortcomings" in the world’s ability to coordinate its response. They pledged to support "all collaborative efforts" to provide access to safe, affordable, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and personal protective equipment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. To reach the vaccination goals, they said they would work to boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries, while removing constraints on supply and financing, but gave no specific details. They also called for boosting the resilience of supply chains through voluntary technology transfer hubs in various regions, such as the newly established mRNA Hubs in South Africa, Brazil and Argentina, and through joint production and processing arrangements. The call for a voluntary mRNA technology transfer means that talks on the idea of a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines and therapies remain stuck at the World Trade Organisation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU