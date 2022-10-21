JUST IN
Business Standard

Gadkari discusses investment opportunities with Australia to boost ties

Promoting India-Australian bilateral trade and investments, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised on the investing opportunities in India including the transport infrastructure sector

Topics
Nitin Gadkari  | India Australia | investment opportunities

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways

Promoting India-Australian bilateral trade and investments, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari emphasised on the investing opportunities in India including the transport infrastructure sector.

Among various meetings in New South Wales, Sydney, Australia Gadkari had a fruitful interaction with Australian Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing.

Gadkari and Ayres discussed the "excellent investment opportunities" for Australian Investors in the Roads and Transport sector in India.

The Minister said the trade relations between the two nations are upbeat and win-win for both the countries with technology and innovation being the key drivers for future growth.

Gadkari visited the Research Centre for Integrated Transportation Innovation (rCITI) at University of New South Wales, Sydney.

rCITI in collaboration with IAHE and Indian Mobility Industries will work together to build the Centre for Advanced Transportation Technology and Systems (CATTS) in India.

A testimony of the Indo-Australian Partnership, CATTS will serve as the Centre of Excellence to build capacities in the fields of smart transport systems.

The Minister had a meeting with the Team of Australia-India Infrastructure Forum (AIIF) in Sydney, hosted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Gadkari had a meeting with John Hopkins, CEO of Export Finance Australia.

Discussions pertained to effects of India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on trade and bilateral investments between the two countries.

The Minister said India's export of goods and services to Australia will increase in the coming years with the fostering of a strong India-Australia Partnership.

--IANS

kvm/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 22:49 IST

