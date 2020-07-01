JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

US approved 4 Covid-19 vaccine candidates for clinical trials: FDA head

Terrorists attack patrol in J&K's Sopore; CRPF jawan and civilian killed
Business Standard

Ganapati festival: In a first, no giant idol for Lalbaugcha Raja this year

The famed and iconic Lalbaugcha Raja will not be installed during the 11-day Ganeshotsav. Instead, in view of the Covid-19 crisis, a small idol of 3-4 feet will be installed for the traditional 'puja'

Topics
Coronavirus | Ganapati festival | Mumbai

IANS  |  Mumbai 

The idol of Lord Ganesh, the Lalbaugcha Raja, after it was unveiled by the Sarvajanik Ganeshostav Mandal in Mumbai on Thursday. Picture by Kamlesh Pednekar
File photo of the idol of Lord Ganesh, the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai from an earlier year. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

First time in its long history, the famed and iconic Lalbaugcha Raja will not be installed during the upcoming 11-day Ganeshotsav, official sources said here on Wednesday.

It will be replaced by a small idol of around 3-4 feet for the traditional 'puja' and other ceremonies.

This will be in adherence to an appeal by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2020 with more devotion and less pomp in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of Thackeray's plea, all Ganeshotsav Mandals in the state, especially those which are renowned for the giant-sized idols, took a voluntary decision to restrict the height of Ganesha to less than four feet.

The normal imposing, 15-feet plus tall idol of Lalbaugcha Raja, and other mega-idols in Mumbai, Pune and other cities will be conspicuous by their absence in the Maharashtra Ganeshotsav celebration starting August 22.

--IANS

qn/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 09:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU