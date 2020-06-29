Grenade attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange; two killed, three injured

JUST IN
4 gunmen killed in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi: Report
Business Standard

At least two persons were killed and three others injured in a grenade attack near the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, media reports said

Press Trust of India  |  Karachi 

Pakistan police
Pakistan police: FILE Photo by Reuters

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident.

"Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs," he said on Twitter.

Police have arrived on the spot and surrounded the area.

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 11:52 IST

