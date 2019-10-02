In pictures: India marks 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Parliament House
Volunteers participating in Plog Run at India Gate on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others during a tribute-paying ceremony
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, along with senior officials of the bank and school children clean the Dadar Chowpatty Beach in Mumbai
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar try their hands on a spinning wheel
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi
President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Patna
Buddhist monks pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House
