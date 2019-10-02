In pictures: India marks 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to on his 150th birth anniversary at Parliament House

Volunteers participating in Plog Run at India Gate on the 150th birth anniversary of in New Delhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others during a tribute-paying ceremony

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, along with senior officials of the bank and school children clean the Dadar Chowpatty Beach in Mumbai

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar try their hands on a spinning wheel

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das pays homage to at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Patna

Buddhist monks pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House