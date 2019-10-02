JUST IN
VP Naidu, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary
Business Standard

In pictures: India marks 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti is a national event celebrated in India to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who was born on October 2, 1869

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Parliament House

1 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

Volunteers participating in Plog Run at India Gate on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi

2 / 10
Photo- Dalip Kumar

 

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others during a tribute-paying ceremony

3 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, along with senior officials of the bank and school children clean the Dadar Chowpatty Beach in Mumbai

4 / 10
Photo- Kamlesh Pednekar

 

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar try their hands on a spinning wheel

5 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi

6 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

7 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Patna

8 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

Buddhist monks pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat

9 / 10
Photo- PTI

 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House

10 / 10
Photo- PTI

 


First Published: Wed, October 02 2019. 13:13 IST

