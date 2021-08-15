Govt to develop e-platform for products made by women SHGs in villages: PM

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the government will develop an e-commerce platform for the products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) in villages.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi said the government has also awakened the aspirations of those districts which were believed to have been left behind in the development journey.
"We are promoting roads, healthcare, education, employment and nutrition in over 110 Aspirational Districts that were lacking on the development matrix. Many of these districts are in tribal areas
"We are working hard to ensure these districts reach the level of all other districts in India," the prime minister said.
In the last few years, villages have been rapidly changing and have been provided with facilities like roads and electricity, he said.
Talking about the digital connectivity in rural areas, Modi said now the villages are connected with optical fibre network. Internet is reaching villages and digital entrepreneurs are being prepared in villages too.
Praising women self-help groups, Modi said there are more than eight crore women in the villages who are associated with them.
These women make various products and now the government will prepare an e-commerce platform for their products to get a big market in the country and abroad, he said.
