Ganga, Yamuna level rises, water enters Prayagraj colonies; NDRF at rescue

The water level continued to be above the danger mark in the Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj, so water entered densely populated colonies in the Uttari Rajapur area on Friday night. It left the residents searching for shelter, despite the rescue mission getting underway.
The probability of inundation was feared after water was released from the Chambal Betwa Ken into the Yamuna river and from Uttarakhand into the Ganga river. Due to this, the water levels in both rivers have gone above the danger mark.
National Disaster Response Force has started the rescue mission in the affected areas. It is providing relief materials and also relocating the affected people.
The affected people were not ready when suddenly water started entering their houses on Friday night.
"We didn't even know when suddenly water entered our houses, we don't know where to go, but the rescue team is helping us," said the affected people.
Brajesh Kumar Tiwari, the NDRF officer also said that the water level is expected to rise in the coming days.
"As soon as we got the news, we came here with our rescue boats, we have rescued many of them, some 10-12 more people are there, and we will rescue them now. The water has gone above the danger mark and it is expected to rise even further in the coming days," the officer told ANI.
On Friday also, several low-lying areas got submerged in water after the water level in the two rivers rose. A week before, Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj also got submerged in water amid rising water levels, after which the administration had to put restrictions on people visiting the Ghats.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a meeting with the officials on Thursday. He had directed officials posted in districts along the Yamuna and Betwa rivers to stay alert as flood-like situations could emerge. The UP Chief Minister directed the officers to make special arrangements in the districts, which are expected to be affected.
He assessed the situation and directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to be alert and keep the control rooms active. He asked them to keep enough stock of the relief material so that relief can be carried out smoothly in case of any disaster. He also asked the officials to lay special focus on animals as well. They should be shifted to safe places with sufficient fodder.
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 16:39 IST