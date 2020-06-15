JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Amit Shah visits Delhi's LNJP Hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness
Business Standard

Generated Rs 360 cr revenue from Shramik trains; avg fare Rs 600: Railways

Indian Railways has run 4,450 Shramik trains so far and carried 6 million migrant workers home, said the Railway Board chairman

Topics
migrant workers | Indian Railways | Lockdown

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Migrants board a special train to reach their native place during coronavirus lockdown, in Ferozpur on Saturday.
Migrants board a special train to reach their native place during coronavirus lockdown, in Ferozpur on Saturday.

The Indian Railways on Monday said the average fare per person on Shramik Special trains was Rs 600 and indicated that by carrying 6 million migrant workers home since May 1, it has generated a revenue of around Rs 360 crore.

The transporter has run 4,450 Shramik trains so far, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said.

"The average fare of Shramik Special trains is Rs 600 per passenger. One has to keep in mind that these are normal fares and not fares for special trains which are higher. We carried 6 million passengers, so the revenue can be calculated. We however, managed to recover only 15 per cent of cost of operations," said Yadav.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 7,419 cured in last 24 hours; recovery rate now 51.08%

Officials said the cost of operating a migrant special was between Rs 75-80 lakh.

Yadav also reiterated that the cost of operating these trains is being shared by the Centre and the states in a 85-15 per cent formula respectively.
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 18:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU