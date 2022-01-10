Genetic mutations behind Covid susceptibility in India: BHU researchers

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of milk plant in Varanasi today
PM Modi's Varanasi visit begins today, to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham
Banaras: Multiple imaginations
Under PM Modi, Varanasi established new parameters of development: UP CM
DRDO's Covid-19 hospital to restart in Varanasi as cases rise sharply
-
A team of researchers at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have discovered that multiple genetic mutations could be responsible for the Covid-19 susceptibility in India.
The team led by Professor Gyaneshwer Chaubey analysed the TMPRSS2 gene among global populations and found out that it accounted for the Covid-19 severity in the Indian population.
The study has been published in the international journal "Infection, Genetics, and Evolution".
Professor Chaubey said that the coronavirus (SARS-CoV2), the causative agent for Covid-19, employs the ACE2 receptor to enter the host cell through S protein, priming by a serine protease, TMPRSS2.
Mutation in the ACE2 and TMPRSS2 genes accounts for the disparity in disease susceptibility between populations.
The team also included Professor Chaubey's lab scientists Rudra Kumar Pandey, Anshika Srivastava, and Prajjval Pratap Singh.
He said that the team analysed next-generation sequencing (NGS) data of 393 global samples.
"Our analysis of phylogenetic relatedness showed a closer affinity of South Asians with the West Eurasian populations; therefore, host disease susceptibility and severity, particularly in the context of TMPRSS2, will be closer to West Eurasian instead of East Eurasians," said Rudra Kumar Pandey, the first author of the study.
The study has also reported a mutation rs2070788 which significantly increases TMPRSS2 expression in lungs and is associated with the high case fatality rate among Indian populations.
"Thus, ACE2 and TMPRSS2 have an antagonistic role in determining Covid-19 susceptibility among South Asians," said Professor Chaubey.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU