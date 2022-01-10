Uttar Pradesh closes schools, increases duration of night curfew

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has issued new COVID-19 guidelines in the state on Sunday amid a surge in COVID cases in the state.
The state has increased the duration of night curfew from 10 pm at night to 6 am in the morning, stated the official order. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra ordered the suspension of physical classes in educational institutions in the state till January 16. However, the schools will conduct online classes.
"All the beneficiaries aged between 15 to 18 years of age must get a vaccination against COVID-19 by January 15", said the Chief Secretary.
He also ordered the Integrated COVID Command Control (ICCC) to run with full capacity. He has ordered the Police officials and the District Magistrates to take stock of the pandemic situation.
According to Uttar Pradesh's Saturday health bulletin, the state saw 6,411 new COVID-19 cases.
