Over 838.2 million vaccine doses administered in Delhi: Govt bulletin

Delhi has administered a total of 83,82,845 Covid vaccine doses till Monday, according to the city government's daily bulletin.
As many as 19,10,694 people have been fully vaccinated while 64,72,151 have received the first dose of the vaccine, the bulletin said.
A total of 9,509 jabs were administered in the national capital on Sunday as the government vaccination centres were closed.
A total of 5,651 people received the first dose and 3,858 got the second dose of the vaccine.
According to official data, 12,65,395 people in the 45-plus age group and 1,80,424 in the 18-44 age group have been fully vaccinated.
The Delhi government started the vaccination programme for the 45-plus age group from April 1, a month before those in the 18-44 group got the opportunity.
The city has 3,43,000 vaccine shots -- 2,61,000 Covaxin and 82,000 Covishield jabs -- in stock.
The vaccine stock is expected to last for a day, the bulletin said.
