Germany suspends air links with the UK over discovery of new Covid strain

German Healthcare Minister Jens Spahn confirmed on Sunday that Germany was suspending the UK-bound flights starting from midnight, and introducing restrictions for South African flights on Monday due to the mutated Covid-19 strain discovered in both countries.
According to Spahn, the new coronavirus variant discovered in the United Kingdom and South Africa is an expected turn of events, however, "the rapid spread [of the virus], which is suspected of this mutation, changes a lot."
"Therefore, it is important to stop Germany's and continental Europe's air traffic [with the United Kingdom]," the minister said on air the ARD broadcaster.
Spahn added that so far there was little information and the authorities needed to be vigilant.
"Therefore, as a result of cooperation with the Department of Transport, all planes from the UK have been canceled starting from midnight. Tomorrow we will publish a federal government decree restricting entries from the UK and South Africa, where there is a similar mutation of the coronavirus," the minister noted.
