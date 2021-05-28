Get coronavirus tests done only at ICMR-approved labs: Commissioner Nagrale

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai top cop Hemant Nagrale meets Maharashtra governor at Raj Bhavan
HC refuses withdrawal of woman's rape plea against Jharkhand CM
Param Bir Singh takes charge as Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard
Param Bir moves SC seeking CBI probe into Deshmukh's 'corrupt malpractices'
Mumbai's new top cop had played key role during 26/11 attacks
-
Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant
Nagrale on Friday urged citizens to get their COVID-19 tests done only at ICMR-approved laboratories as cyber criminals are taking advantage of the pandemic by posing as employees of lesser known labs and giving fake reports.
Due to heavy rush at civic and state-run hospitals, many citizens are opting for private labs for various COVID-19 -related tests, an official said.
Many of them book online appointment at nearby private labs through their mobile phones, laptops and computers, giving an opportunity to cyber criminals to fleece them, he said.
Cyber fraudsters take advantage of the situation and offer home visit to collect samples and cheat patients by sending them negative or fake test reports, he said.
Nagrale took to Twitter to create public awareness about COVID-19-related tests.
He appealed to citizens to visit or book appointment only with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved labs for tests.
"Testing Times! Cyber criminals, taking advantage of rise in demand for Covid-19 tests, are posing to be lesser known labs providing testing - even going to the extent of collecting samples and then sending no or fake reports," the Mumbai top cop said from his official Twitter handle.
He asked people to add 'fraud' word before a specific lab while searching it online as this will help people get an idea about its past record and if it was involved in any fraudulent activities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU