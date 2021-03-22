Param Bir Singh takes charge as Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard

-
ALSO READ
Deshmukh asked Waze to collect Rs 100 cr/month from bars: Param Bir Singh
Anil Deshmukh says will file defamation case against Param Bir Singh
Maha Home min asked cops to collect Rs 100 cr per month: Param Bir Singh
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh meets Maharashtra CM Thackeray
Param Bir Singh's allegations are serious, need probe: Sharad Pawar
-
Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday took charge as the Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard, a police official said.
Singh reached the Home Guard office in south Mumbai around noon but avoided speaking to media persons.
Under flak for "mishandling" of the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani's residence here, the Maharashtra government on March 17 transferred Singh from the post and appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, who was holding additional charge of Maharashtra DGP, as the new commissioner of Mumbai Police.
Days after he was shunted out, Singh wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Waze, currently in custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly, including Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.
Deshmukh had denied these allegations.
The NIA is probing Waze's alleged role in placing an explosives-laden SUV outside Ambani's residence on February 25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU