Give details of Covid-19 medicine, stop advertising: Govt tells Patanjali

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Patanjali launches coronil drug for Covid cure
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
Covid-19: Walmart to hire 50000 more workers as people continue stockpiling
Covid-19 outbreak: Restrictions in containment zones during lockdown 3.0
World coronavirus dispatch: Numbers jump, scientists recommend mass testing
-
The AYUSH ministry on Tuesday asked yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved to provide at the earliest the composition and other details of the medicine it claimed is for the treatment of Covid-19, and ordered the firm to stop advertising the product until the issue is examined.
Patanjali Ayurved has launched the Coronil and Swasari medicine with the claim that it has discovered a cure for Covid-19.
ALSO READ: India coronavirus dispatch: Concept of 'second wave' is flawed, dangerous
However, the ministry said the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it.
Patanjali has also been asked for details of the sample size, sites and hospitals where the research study was conducted and the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, the ministry said.
The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that suchadvertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of Covid outbreak, the ministry said in its statement.
ALSO READ: Unstamped visa holders, new applicants in a fix over Trump's order
The firm claimed its medicine has shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on Covid-19 patients, except those on life support systems.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU