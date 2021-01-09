Global coronavirus caseload top 88.8 mn, toll at 1.91 mn: Johns Hopkins

The overall global caseload has topped 88.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.91 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 88,821,629 and 1,911,637, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 21,857,293 and 368,736, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,413,417, while the country's death toll soared to 150,570.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,013,708), Russia (3,321,163), the UK (2,966,235), France (2,804,743), Turkey (2,307,581), Italy (2,237,890), Spain (2,050,360), Germany (1,894,376), Colombia (1,755,568), Argentina (1,703,352), Mexico (1,493,569), Poland (1,365,645), Iran (1,274,514), South Africa (1,192,570), Ukraine (1,139,800) and Peru (1,026,180), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 201,460.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (131,031), the UK (79,965), Italy (77,911), France (67,566), Russia (60,067), Iran (56,018), Spain (51,874), Colombia (45,431), Argentina (44,273), Germany (39,502), Peru (38,049), South Africa (32,425), Poland (30,574), Indonesia (23,753), Turkey (22,450), and Ukraine (20,432).

