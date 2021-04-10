Global Covid-19 caseload tops 134.5 mn, death toll crosses 2.91 million

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 134.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.91 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 134,519,292 and 2,914,285, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,082,621 and 561,052, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 13,373,174 cases and 348,718 fatalities.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed cases are India (13,060,542), France (5,000,314), Russia (4,572,053), the UK (4,380,167), Turkey (3,745,657), Italy (3,736,526), Spain (3,347,512), Germany (2,977,299), Poland (2,528,006), Colombia (2,504,206), Argentina (2,497,881), Mexico (2,272,064) and Iran (2,029,412), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 207,020 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (167,642), the UK (127,284), Italy (113,579), Russia (100,554), France (98,202), Germany (78,165), Spain (76,328), Colombia (65,283), Iran (64,039), Poland (57,427), Argentina (57,350), Peru (54,285) and South Africa (53,226).

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)