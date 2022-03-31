Global Covid caseload rises to 486.8 million, fatalities at 6.13 million

The global caseload has topped 486.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.13 million and vaccinations to over 10.94 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 486,825,657 and 6,138,196, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,940,554,136.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,057,126 and 979,870, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,023,215.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (29,920,604) France (25,633,476), the UK (21,234,719), Germany (21,142,217), Russia (17,564,186), Turkey (14,846,224), Italy (14,575,548), South Korea (13,095,631) and Spain (11,508,309), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (659,769), India (521,101), Russia (361,014), Mexico (322,845), Peru (212,179), the UK (165,782), Italy (159,221), Indonesia (155,000), France (143,168), Iran (140,158), Colombia (139,595), Germany (129,405), Argentina (127,997), Poland (115,040), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (102,218).

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)