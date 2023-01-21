Goa bound flight from Moscow diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

-
A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat, police said.
The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said. The flight (AZV2463) operated by Azur Air was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, he said.
"It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a bomb being planted on the plane," the official said.
The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat.
First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 11:14 IST
