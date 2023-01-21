Goa bound flight from Moscow diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to in the wee hours of Saturday following a threat, police said.

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South at 4.15 am, a senior police official said. The flight (AZV2463) operated by Azur Air was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, he said.

"It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a being planted on the plane," the official said.

The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a Moscow-to- flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a threat.

