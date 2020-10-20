Amid drop in daily coronavirus tally, Goa CM Sawant advocates caution

-
Amid a second consecutive drop in the daily tally of new Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged people to not self-medicate in case of a fever and opt for testing themselves for the coronavirus infection.
Speaking to reporters late on Monday night outside the Bharatiya Janata Party state headquarters in Panaji, Sawant also said that social distancing norms and basic precautionary measures like wearing of masks and use of hand sanitiser would continue to be imposed in the coming days.
"Even though Covid cases have come down, social distancing, masks and sanitisers should be used. We need this for a lot many more days ahead," Sawant told reporters.
The state over the last few weeks had reported a daily tally of between 300 and 500 cases. On Sunday and Monday however, the daily tally of cases dropped to 187 and 159 respectively, with doctors in the state also suggesting that the state may be finally witnessing a drop in the positivity rate.
Sawant also said that while the number of daily Covid-19 cases appeared to be dipping, people should not take the situation for granted.
"It is my earnest request to the people, get themselves tested if they have a fever. Do not self-medicate. It is a new virus. We cannot say when there can be a spike. Precaution should be 100 per cent," the Chief Minister said.
In all, Goa has reported 40,746 Covid-19 positive cases out of which 3,283 are currently active.
