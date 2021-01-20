WB accident: PM Modi announces Rs 200,000 ex gratia for kin of deceased

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was extremely anguished over the road accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.
He also said that Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Fourteen members, including four children, of a marriage party were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a stone-laden truck and their three vehicles.
The accident took place in Jaldhaka area of Dhupguri block Tuesday night, police said.
"The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi was quoted as saying by the PMO.
"From the PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund), Ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. A sum of Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured," he said.
The cars of the marriage party were going towards Dhupguri on the wrong side of the road and the collision took place due to dense fog, a senior police officer said.
