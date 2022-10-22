JUST IN
Goa CM Sawant urges citizens to promote local businesses this Diwali

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged citizens to encourage the "vocal for local" initiative and consider local products while shopping for Diwali festival

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged citizens to encourage the "vocal for local" initiative and consider local products while shopping for Diwali festival.

The chief minister said that he himself has put up a lantern made of coconut tree leaves, which was gifted to him by students of a school in Loliem village in South Goa, at his official residence in Panaji.

Sawant was addressing government officials and panchayat members from across Goa, virtually, as a part of a review of the state government's Swayampurna Goa initiative.

Referring to the vocal for local initiative, Sawant appealed citizens to buy items prepared by locals for Diwali, and said the festival should be an occasion to promote local businesses.

It may be akashkandil (lantern), eatables or even flowers always choose to buy items that are made locally. This way, you will help to promote vocal for local initiative, he said.

Children from schools catering to differently-abled persons put up stalls at various places to sell articles made by them for Diwali, Sawant said.

Do buy these items, even if they are a little costly, as you will be encouraging them, the chief minister said.

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 16:34 IST

