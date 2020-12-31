Goa considering night curfew in view of tourist surge on New Year's Eve

-
Anticipating a surge in tourists during and after New Year, the Goa government is considering imposing a night curfew on the lines of the one imposed in the national capital and in Karnataka, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Thursday.
"Spoke to the Hon'ble CM on imposing night curfew in the state on lines of the state of Delhi & Karnataka. The file is already in process. Strict SOPs is the need of the hour as Goa is a tourist state," Rane said via his official Facebook account.
Goa has witnessed a surge in the tourist arrivals over the last few weeks, which peaked during the festive season of Christmas celebrations in the state.
Tourist authorities in the state are expecting another surge in the arrivals during the New Celebrations which stretch into the upcoming weekend.
--IANS
maya/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
