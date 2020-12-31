Puducherry adds 36 fresh coronavirus cases, tally up to 38,132

-

The union territory of Puducherry clocked 36 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 38,132, a top Health Department official said on Thursday.
No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 633.
The 36 new cases were spread over Puducherry (19), Karaikal(6) and Mahe (11) while Yanam did not report any new infection, Director of Health and Family Welfare Department S Mohan Kumar said.
He said as many as 15 patients recovered from infection and were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.
The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.33 per cent respectively.
The Department has tested so far 4.85 lakh samples and found 4.42 lakh samples out of them to be negative.
The active cases were 384 and the total number of patients who recovered and were discharged so far were 37,115.
Meanwhile, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and her staff tested negative for Covid-19, a spokesman of the Health Department told P T I.
As soon as a woman staff in the social media wing in Raj Nivas (office-cum-residence of the Lt Governor) tested positive for the virus necessitating her admission to the centrally-administered JIPMER on Wednesday the Health Department collected throat swabs of Lt Governor and all the 27 staff in her office for examination.
The result of the examination showed Thursday that Bedi and all the staff tested negative for the virus.
The entire Raj Nivas premises was sanitised, the Lt Governor said.
