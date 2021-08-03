Goa coronavirus update: 101 Covid-19 cases, active tally dips below 1,000

-
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 101 and reached 1,71,396 on Tuesday, while the day also saw two deaths and 127 recoveries, an official said.
The state has so far witnessed 3,152 deaths and the recovery count is 1,67,245, leaving it with 999 active cases, he said.
With 4,470 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 10,68,173, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,71,396, new cases 101, death toll 3152, discharged 167245, active cases 999, samples tested till date 10,68,173.
