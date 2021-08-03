Kerala reports 23,676 new Covid cases, 148 more deaths in last 24 hours

-
Kerala on Tuesday
reported 23,676 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection count to 34.49 lakh, with the number of people succumbing to the virus touching 17,103 after 148 additional deaths.
On Monday, the state had reported 13,984 cases after recording more than 20,000 cases for six consecutive days.
As many as 15,626 people have been cured of the infection since Monday, taking the total recoveries to 32,58,310 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,73,221, a state government release said.
In the last 24 hours, 1,99,456 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 11.87 per cent.
So far, 2.77 crore samples have been tested, it said.
Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram with 4276 infections, Thrissur 2908, Ernakulam 2702, Kozhikode 2416, Palakkad 2223, Kollam 1836, Alappuzha 1261, Kottayam 1241, Kannur 1180 and Trivandrum 1133.
Of the new cases, 114 are health workers, 105 had come from outside the state and 22,530 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 927 cases, the release said.
There are currently 4,66,154 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.
Of these, 4,37,296 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,858 in hospitals.
There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent, it added.
