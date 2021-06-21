Goa coronavirus update: 218 fresh cases and 7 deaths in last 24 hours

Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 218 on Monday and reached 1,64,654, while the toll increased by seven to touch 2,997, an official said.

The number of people discharged so far is 1,58,591, including 413 during the day, leaving the state with 3,066 active cases, he said.

With 2,676 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,91,098, the official added.

