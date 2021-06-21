No scientific evidence of vaccination causing infertility: Health Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Vaccines less effective against variant first found in India: UK expert
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
All Covid-19 vaccines are equally effective in preventing deaths: Experts
Covid-19: Vaccination for 18-44 age group to begin from May 10 in Bengaluru
Over 10 million Covid vaccine doses available with states: Health Ministry
-
The Union health ministry on Monday reiterated there is no scientific evidence of COVID-19 vaccination causing infertility in men and women and asserted the jabs are safe and effective.
There have been media reports expressing concern regarding infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination among people of reproductive age, the ministry said in a statement.
Over the last few days, certain media reports have highlighted the prevalence of various superstitions and myths in a section of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) including the nurses, it said.
Such misinformation and rumours were spread during the vaccination drives against polio and measles-rubella too, it added.
The ministry said it has clarified in the FAQs (frequently asked questions) posted on the website that none of the available vaccines affect fertility, as all the vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later on humans to assess if they have any such side effects.
Vaccines are authorised for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured, the statement said.
"Furthermore, in order to curb the prevalent myth regarding infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination, the government of India has clarified that there are no scientific evidences suggesting COVID-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women. The vaccines have been found to be safe and effective," it stated.
The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended the COVID-19 vaccination for all lactating women, terming it as safe with no need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the vaccination.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU