Rajasthan announces financial package for kids orphaned by Covid-19

The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a financial relief package for the children who lost their parents to the Covid pandemic, fixing an amount Rs 2,500 per month for them till they turn 18.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also announced Rs 5 lakh lump sum assistance on completion of 18 years and free higher secondary education, besides other benefits proposed under the Mukhyamantri Corona Bal Kalyan Yojna.
Under the package, an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh and a pension of Rs 1,500 per month will also be provided to the women who lost their husbands to the infection, according to an official statement.
Also, Rs 1,000 a month per child will be provided to the children of these widows, besides Rs 2,500 per month for purchasing their text books and school uniforms, the statement said.
The package also has a provision of Rs 1 lakh as immediate grant to the children, who lost their parents to Covid, the statement said.
