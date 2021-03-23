Goa may make coronavirus negative certificate mandatory for visitors

-
ALSO READ
Goa coronavirus update: 210 fresh Covid-19 cases, 269 recoveries recorded
Goa coronavirus update: State tally rises by 309, death toll by 7
Goa mulls Covid-19 negative certificate for some states: Vishwajit Rane
Goa set for Christmas celebration with coronavirus norms in place
Goa registers 169 fresh coronavirus cases; 8 more deaths: Health department
-
Visitors to Goa may soon have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates or get themselves tested on arrival at the airport, said State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, adding that the proposal would be placed before Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for discussion soon.
States like Karnataka and Maharashtra have also already made negative COVID-19 report mandatory.Expressing concern over the violation of COVID-19 protocols in the state, he said that fresh standard operating procedures (SoPs) would be notified to reduce crowding in public places, including restaurants, weddings and other events."We need to make COVID-19 negative certificates mandatory for people from other states, which already have such restrictions in place. I am in favour of testing at the airport and on arrival. We will put this proposal before the Chief Minister," Rane said.
There are 1,013 active cases of coronavirus in the coastal state, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU