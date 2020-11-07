Haryana registers 2,011 fresh coronavirus cases, 17 more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Odisha registers 1,709 fresh coronavirus cases, 11 more fatalities
-
Haryana on Saturday reported 2,011 fresh novel coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 1,80,424, and with 17 more fatalities the COVID-19-related death toll in the state rose to 1,897, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.
Of the fresh fatalities, six were reported from Hisar, three from Bhiwani, two each from Fatehabad, Panipat and Faridabad, and one each from Gurgaon and Sirsa districts, it said.
The bulletin said that among the districts which reported a big spike in cases were Gurugaon (523), Faridabad (421), Hisar (262), Rewari (108) and Rohtak (105).
The active cases in the state stand at are 15,713 while the recovery rate is 90.24 percent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU