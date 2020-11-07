Haryana registers 2,011 fresh coronavirus cases, 17 more fatalities

on Saturday reported 2,011 fresh novel cases, taking the caseload to 1,80,424, and with 17 more fatalities the COVID-19-related death toll in the state rose to 1,897, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Of the fresh fatalities, six were reported from Hisar, three from Bhiwani, two each from Fatehabad, Panipat and Faridabad, and one each from Gurgaon and Sirsa districts, it said.

The bulletin said that among the districts which reported a big spike in cases were Gurugaon (523), Faridabad (421), Hisar (262), Rewari (108) and Rohtak (105).

The active cases in the state stand at are 15,713 while the recovery rate is 90.24 percent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)