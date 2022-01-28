Goa reports 28% positivity rate and 955 new coronavirus cases

reported 955 new cases and 15 deaths linked to the infection on Thursday, the state health department said, while the positivity rate stood at 28.07 per cent.

With new additions, Goa's caseload rose to 2,35,039 and the death increased to 3,645, the department said in a bulletin. Goa's positivity rate stood at 28.07 per cent, marking a decline after hovering over more than 30 per cent for several days in January. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 2,18,125 after 3,390 patients were discharged during the day, the bulletin said. now has 13,269 active cases. "With 3,402 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 17,95,763, an official added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,35,039, new cases 955, death toll 3,645, discharged 2,18,125, active cases 13,269, samples tested till date 17,95,763.

