Goa reports 34 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 255

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 34 and reached 1,78,765 on Thursday, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 3,380 with addition of the two fatalities, he said. The cumulative number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,75,130 after 23 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, he said. Goa now has 255 active COVID-19 cases. "With 2,121 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 15,33,783, the official added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,765, new cases 34, death toll 3,380, discharged 1,75,130, active cases 255, samples tested till date 15,33,783.
