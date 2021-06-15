'Goa targetting 100% coverage of first Covid vaccine dose by July 30'

-
The Goa government is planning to complete 100 per cent Covid vaccination of the first dose for those above 18 years by July 30, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister also said that the first two days of the Tika Utsav 3.0, which began on June 13, had received a good response.
"We have a target of 100 per cent coverage of the first vaccination dose by July 30," Sawant said.
He added that more than 16,000 and 14,000 persons had been vaccinated in the age group of 18-44 years in the first two days of Tika Utsav 3.0.
"Vaccination is the only option to defeat corona," the CM said.
