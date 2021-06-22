Goa to finish partial vaccination for all by July 30, restart tourism after

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Stating that Goa plans to complete the first dose vaccination against COVID-19 in the state by July 30, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday hinted at opening tourism activities after July.
He said that around 60 per cent of the state's population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.
Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "In phase 3 vaccination, for 18 plus, we set up camps at every gram panchayat, every municipality of Goa. At present 60 per cent of our population has already received their 1st dose. Our target is to vaccinate 100 per cent of the people with their 1st dose by July end."
"Most tourism activities are closed (in state). We can think of restarting it only after first dose of vaccine has been administered to everyone, that means only after 30th July," said the Goa Chief Minister.
Amid the prediction of a third wave of COVID-19, Sawant said that the state has appointed a committee of experts and doctors and has started working on infrastructure, equipment and manpower training, on the basis of their suggestions.
"The third wave is being spoken about, we can decide accordingly. At present, we can't predict. The government has made all preparations for 3rd wave, we've appointed an expert committee of doctors. Based on their suggestions, we've started everything regarding infrastructure, equipment and manpower training. Task Force, under my chairmanship, is giving approval for everything," added the Goa Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, the Goa government had on Sunday extended the state-level COVID curfew by another seven days till next June 28, with additional relaxations.
"State Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 28 June 2021. Shops in Shoping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 pm. Fish market may also open," tweeted Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.
This is the fourth time the curfew has been extended since it was imposed on May 9 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.
As per the order issued by the state government, shops (including in Municipal/Panchayat markets/Shopping malls) are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 3 pm (home delivery of all these items, except liquor, will be allowed anytime) in the state.
Banks, insurance, customs clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions, along with all medical and health services/institutions (including AYUSH and Veterinary Hospitals, and laboratories) also allowed to function in the state.
The state government further allowed homes for children/Divyangs/senior citizens/destitute/women/widows, to function.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU