JUST IN
Scribe booked for cheating with claim to publish PM's Mann Ki Baat speeches
1.24 million Indian tourists visit Dubai in first 9 months of 2022
SC stays NGT order to phase out public transport vehicles below BS-IV
Shikhar Dhawan announces $75 million global investment sports tech fund
Catching coronavirus again increases your risk of getting long Covid
4 dead in heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Mandous, says CM Stalin
Yoga more beneficial than stretching for cardiovascular health: Research
Rajasthan's Dr. Kriti Bharti bags Global Youth Human Rights Champion Award
Research shows how SARS-CoV-2 virus creates severe Covid-19 causing toxin
State must encourage families to report sexual abuse, says CJI Chandrachud
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi HC stops Andhra company from using Kohinoor Seed Fields trademarks
Business Standard

Gold worth Rs 1.37 crore seized by customs officials at Hyderabad airport

The Customs on Saturday seized gold biscuits and jewellery, totalling 2.9 kilograms valued at Rs 1.37 crore, from a passenger at the international airport here, an official said

Topics
Gold  | Hyderabad

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Hyderabad airport
Photo courtesy: Wikipedia

The Customs on Saturday seized gold biscuits and jewellery, totalling 2.9 kilograms valued at Rs 1.37 crore, from a passenger at the international airport here, an official said.

Hyderabad Airport Customs intercepted the passenger who arrived by a flight from Dubai, according to an official release.

In his baggage, 24-karat gold weighing 1,547 grams and 18-karat jewellery weighing 1,414 grams at a combined value of Rs 1.37 crore was seized, said Dulip Abraham, Deputy Commissioner of Customs (RGIA-Hyderabad), in a release.

Further investigation is under progress, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 19:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU