Gold worth Rs 1.37 crore seized by customs officials at Hyderabad airport

The Customs on Saturday seized gold biscuits and jewellery, totalling 2.9 kilograms valued at Rs 1.37 crore, from a passenger at the international airport here, an official said.
Hyderabad Airport Customs intercepted the passenger who arrived by a flight from Dubai, according to an official release.
In his baggage, 24-karat gold weighing 1,547 grams and 18-karat jewellery weighing 1,414 grams at a combined value of Rs 1.37 crore was seized, said Dulip Abraham, Deputy Commissioner of Customs (RGIA-Hyderabad), in a release.
Further investigation is under progress, the official said.
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 19:29 IST
